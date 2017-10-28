Wilhelm Reich Museum: Cloudbusters!

Rangeley, Maine

Wilhelm Reich (1897-1957) the was either a brilliant visionary or a dangerous crackpot.

The controversial inventor/psychoanalyst moved from New York City to an old farm in Rangeley in 1942, and named the place "Orgonon." He began experiments with an invention of his -- Cloudbusters -- that were supposed to suck what he called "Orgone Energy" from the sky. In 1953 he used his Cloudbusters to make it rain; some said that he saved the Maine blueberry crop. But the FDA wasn't impressed, declared his Orgone Accumulator as a fraud, and threw Reich into prison, where he died.

Reich's fans have preserved Orgonon as a museum of his work. Visitors can watch a film, "Man's Right to Know;" see Reich's personal items, paintings, and mysterious lab equipment; and study several of his actual surviving Cloudbusters, one of which stands ready to disrupt the atmosphere over his outdoor forest tomb.

The museum bookstore sells all of Reich's published works, even the ones that the FDA ordered to be burned.