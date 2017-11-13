Pony Express Motel sign.

Pony Express Motel Sign

Field review by the editors.

St. Joseph, Missouri

Built in 1955, the Pony Express Motel sign, with its galloping neon rider, welcomed travelers driving south into St. Joseph from places such as Council Bluffs and Nebraska City. In 2007, the motel was torn down to build a Panera Bread franchise, and the new property owners tried to sell the sign on eBay. Civic leaders convinced the owners to instead donate it to the Pony Express National Museum in town, which spent about $22,000 to restore and move the sign about four miles to a small park behind the old Pony Express stables. Its neon rider, with much fanfare, was turned on again at dusk on October 11, 2008.

At the time it was noted that the Pony Express Motel sign had found an ideal home, as the stables had been a 19th century motel for Pony Express horses.

Pony Express Motel Sign

Address:
Mitchell Ave., St. Joseph, MO
Directions:
South side of downtown. On the north side of Mitchell Ave. between S. 9th and S. 10th Sts. Three blocks west of the Jesse James "See the Bullet Hole" house.
Save to My Sights

More on Pony Express Motel Sign

Nearby Offbeat Places

Pony Express National MuseumPony Express National Museum, St. Joseph, MO - < 1 mi.
Where Jesse James Was KilledWhere Jesse James Was Killed, St. Joseph, MO - < 1 mi.
Patee House MuseumPatee House Museum, St. Joseph, MO - < 1 mi.
In the region:
Vandal-Ravaged Woodhenge, Smithville, MO - 29 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Missouri

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Missouri.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

November 13, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Map and Plan Your Own Roadside Adventure

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Missouri Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Devils Tower, Devils Tower, Wyoming (Nov 13-19, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Book Online Now

 

Favorite Quirky City Sights