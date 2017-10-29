Phil the Window Washer.

Phil the Window Washer

Field review by the editors.

Marquette, Michigan

A plaque next to the statue of Phil Niemisto states that he "became an icon in Marquette's downtown district, working tirelessly, rain or snow, washing merchants' windows and planting and caring for this public garden." Phil also labored without pay, a point particularly praised by city officials at the statue's dedication.

The life-size likeness, by local artist Earl Senchuck (who had never sculpted a human before), shows Phil sitting on a bench -- an odd pose for such an active man -- in the clothes Phil always wore when he worked: a billed cap, blue shirt, and necktie. Phil wore the same outfit to the statue's unveiling on Oct. 17, 2017, two days before his 88th birthday. According to a report in The Mining Journal, Phil told the crowd, "It's nice that somebody does notice what you're doing day after day after day."

Also see: Town Ambassadors

Phil the Window Washer

Address:
148 W. Washington St., Marquette, MI
Directions:
Downtown, in a little park on the north side of W. Washington St., just east of its intersection with N. 3rd St.
Save to My Sights

Nearby Offbeat Places

Three Large CowsThree Large Cows, Marquette, MI - 2 mi.
Town of Fighter JetsTown of Fighter Jets, Sawyer, MI - 14 mi.
Lakenenland - Junkyard ArtLakenenland - Junkyard Art, Marquette, MI - 12 mi.
In the region:
Pet Casket Factory Tours, Gladstone, MI - 51 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Michigan

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Michigan.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

October 29, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Save Cool Vacation Destinations!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Michigan Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Goldfield Ghost Town, Apache Junction, Arizona (Oct 23-29, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Marquette, Michigan

Nightly rates found:

Find Hotels Near:

Book Online Now

 