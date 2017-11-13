GatorWorld.

Drive-Thru Gator Park

Field review by the editors.

Wildwood, Florida

According to GatorWorld founder Don Buckner, tourists visit Florida for three reasons -- and one of them is to see alligators. He decided that what Florida needed was an attraction that made gator-viewing quick, easy, and relatively cheap. A drive-thru gator park seemed like an ideal solution. It would also free Florida gator-watchers from actually having to brave Florida's ample humid heat, rain, and bugs.

GatorWorld.

The park, covering 15 acres, opened on October 9, 2017. A gravel road winds around fenced-in roadside ponds, ringed with lounging areas for the park's 400+ gators. The alligators were not there when the park was built; they were imported from Florida trappers and breeding farms.

For those willing to leave their air-conditioned cars (and pay more money), GatorWorld provides an outdoor area where visitors can feed small alligators with a fishing pole, and pose for photos with its largest resident, "Big Al."

Drive-Thru Gator Park

GatorWorld Parks of Florida

Address:
492 W. Hwy 44, Wildwood, FL
Directions:
GatorWorld Parks of Florida. I-75 exit 329. Drive west on Hwy 44 for about 1.5 miles. Entrance on the right.
Hours:
Mid-March - Oct. M-Sa 9:30-5:30; Nov. - mid-March 9:30-4 (Call to verify)
Phone:
352-462-9500
Admission:
Adults $9 (drive-thru), or $22 (everything)
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
Save to My Sights

Nearby Offbeat Places

Big Daddy Don Garlits Museum Of Drag RacingBig Daddy Don Garlits Museum Of Drag Racing, Ocala, FL - 10 mi.
Paquette's Historical Farmall Tractor MuseumPaquette's Historical Farmall Tractor Museum, Leesburg, FL - 11 mi.
Concrete MonolithsConcrete Monoliths, Santos, FL - 16 mi.
In the region:
Florida Citrus Tower, Clermont, FL - 31 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Florida

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Florida.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

November 13, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Save Cool Vacation Destinations!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Florida Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Devils Tower, Devils Tower, Wyoming (Nov 13-19, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Book Online Now

 

Favorite Quirky City Sights