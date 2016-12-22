Visitor Tips and News About Metal Farmer Driving Tractor Reports and tips from RoadsideAmerica.com visitors and Roadside America mobile tipsters. Some tips may not be verified. Submit your own tip.

"Sheetmetal Steve" (I just made that up) sits on an unstyled John Deere tractor that is pulling a plow. The grass in the area was just recently burned, and one of the tractor tires melted off, but Steve is still sitting. Steve is located on the North Ridge Road Loess Hills Scenic Byway just south of Westfield. Just down the road, Butcher Road (another LH Scenic Byway) has a herd of buffalo on Aalfs Family Preserve. Steve is on private property, but is easily seen from the road, about 40 feet from the shoulder.