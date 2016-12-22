Westfield, Iowa: Metal Farmer Driving TractorA farmer made of rusty metal sits on an equally rusty tractor by the side of a rural road.
- Address:
- 15333 N. Ridge Rd, Westfield, IA
- Directions:
- 1.7 mi. NW from K18 on N. Ridge Rd/Hwy C34, between Hwy C38 to the north and Butcher Rd to the south.
- Admission:
- Free
"Sheetmetal Steve" (I just made that up) sits on an unstyled John Deere tractor that is pulling a plow. The grass in the area was just recently burned, and one of the tractor tires melted off, but Steve is still sitting. Steve is located on the North Ridge Road Loess Hills Scenic Byway just south of Westfield. Just down the road, Butcher Road (another LH Scenic Byway) has a herd of buffalo on Aalfs Family Preserve. Steve is on private property, but is easily seen from the road, about 40 feet from the shoulder.[Lapchik the Motorcyclist, 04/26/2016]
