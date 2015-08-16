Sumpter, Wisconsin: Forevertron

Tom Every, aka "Dr. Evermor," has constructed a vast, towering science fiction landscape from old carburetors and discarded power house machines.

Forevertron

Sumpter, Wisconsin - Dr. Evermor on Forevertron Launching

Foreverton: Dr. Evermor: In 1998, Dr. Evermor donned his pith helmet and tried to make us understand the Forevertron, his giant space-time bending contraption. In 1998, Dr. Evermor donned his pith helmet and tried to make us understand the Forevertron, his giant space-time bending contraption. Watch Video.

Visitor Tips and News About Forevertron Reports and tips from RoadsideAmerica.com visitors and Roadside America mobile tipsters. Some tips may not be verified. Submit your own tip. Forevertron Better visit now, while you still can. Dr. Evermor has been in a rest home for a few years after suffering strokes. Lady Eleanor runs the place now, but she's looking for a buyer. She says they have to vacate their current space behind the salvage yard, so she's looking for someone to buy all the sculptures and move them to a new location.

Forevertron I agree with other tips that this is one of the best sites I've seen recommended by Roadside America. My son and I visited about 5 years ago and spent hours looking around and talking to Lady Eleanor. The Forevertron is amazing, but there's so much else to see (I loved the fantastical full orchestra). I began to look at rusted metal and "junk" in a new way that afternoon. Best of all, small sculptures were available for sale and now two of Dr. Evermore's creatures live in my garden.

Forevertron - Open! Tya Every Kottler (daughter of Dr. Evermor and Lady Eleanor Every) wrote to us to report that Dr. Evermor's Sculpture Park is open. The sculptures we recently reported removed were the ones visible along the frontage of Hwy 12. "All of Dr. Evermor's other sculptures are still in their original location behind Delaney's Surplus. Lady Eleanor still has the art park open everyday except for Tuesdays and Wednesdays. If the weather conditions or temperatures are extreme, she will be closed." "Winter time is one of the most spectacular times to view the Forevertron," Tya noted.

